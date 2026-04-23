Steve Bannon slams Republicans in rage-filled rant about Virginia redistricting vote

Washington DC - President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon slammed the Republicans for their loss of a crucial redistricting vote in Virginia.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon slammed the GOP for losing a crucial redistricting vote in Virginia. © AFP/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Bannon was unhappy about the Virginia electorate's decision on Tuesday to approve a new electoral map that is likely to hand the Democrats four more seats in the House of Representatives come the Midterm Elections.

The result has been widely viewed as the result of President Donald Trump's massive unpopularity and the GOP's mishandling of the campaign, although a Virginia judge has since invalidated it, setting the stage for a lengthy legal battle.

In Wednesday's episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon echoed this criticism of the GOP, blaming the momentous loss on the Republican Party's "consultant lobbyist crap."

"And of course the consultants say 'Shush, you don't want to bring up Trump because we might upset Democrats,'" he said, arguing that voters were left with "nothing for people to work for."

Calling out a plethora of senior Republicans, Bannon blamed the loss on a "complete total group of scumbags" who are too lazy to engage in grass-roots campaigning.

"It'll take us a decade to dig out of this," he said, before insisting Trump himself can't be held "culpable" for the loss.

The president took to social media on Wednesday to complain about the loss as well, calling it a "RIGGED ELECTION" that saw the gerrymandering attempt tainted by a "massive 'Mail In Ballot Drop!'"