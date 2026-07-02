Mamdani to hold "major address" on US' 250th anniversary hours before Trump's speech

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans to deliver a "major address" on Friday to mark the US' 250th anniversary mere hours before President Donald Trump gives a speech at Mount Rushmore.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced he will hold a "major address" on Friday to mark the US' 250th anniversary. © AFP/Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In a statement to NBC News, Mamdani's office said he will spend the speech "reflecting on New York City's role in our national history and its position as the nation's symbolic gateway."

The speech, set to take place at 10 AM ET on Friday, will see Mamdani flanked by recently naturalized citizens while he sits at a desk used by George Washington in 1789 when he was inaugurated as the US' first president.

"This desk is older than the Resolute Desk and was used by Washington when it was located in Federal Hall, the first capitol building for the United States," an aide told the Guardian.

Mamdani's speech will come after a series of high-profile successes for the mayor, who last week saw his rent freeze policy approved by a New York City panel.

He has also achieved recent electoral wins, with Claire Valdez and Darializa Avila Chevalier – both championed by Mamdani – winning their Democratic congressional primaries last week.

The address will be held mere hours before Trump is due to give a keynote address at Mount Rushmore on July 3. He will be present for the first fireworks display at the site in more than six years.

"It is my honor to welcome President Trump to the great state of South Dakota – the freest state in a nation founded on the principles of freedom," said South Dakota Governor Larry Rhoden, who will also speak at the event.