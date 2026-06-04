Migrants brutally mistreated in Louisiana ICE detention camp, DHS watchdog finds

Winnfield, Louisiana – A new report released by the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog described the shocking mistreatment of migrants at a Louisiana US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp.

Staff at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention camp in Louisiana have routinely mistreated migrants, a new report reveals. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

The DHS' Office of Inspector General (OIG) revealed in a 30-page report, reviewed by the New York Times, that ICE officers have routinely and violently mistreated migrants at the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana.

In one case, an officer aggressively put a migrant into a chokehold while attempting to break up a fight. Another case saw a detainee stabbed in the thumb with a pen after refusing to follow instructions.

Across the report, which is part of a larger audit of ICE camps nationwide, the OIG found ICE officers and other staff members had repeatedly violated rules on how physical force is used against detainees.

Shockingly, the report claimed that the privately-managed facility had also refused to provide the OIG with video evidence of numerous violent incidents.

Investigators conducted a surprise visit in March, discovering numerous examples of unsafe food storage, damaged and leaking infrastructure, and misconduct by medical staff. Detainees were also not being provided with access to legal materials.

Reached for comment by the NYT, DHS spokesperson Lauren Bis downplayed the report as "minor infractions." LaSalle Corrections, the for-profit company that runs the facility, didn't respond to the NYT's questions.

"ICE is working to address all these issues, including by adding additional training to facility staff," Bis said. "ICE has higher detention standards than most US prisons that hold actual U.S. citizens."

The allegations come amid protests against mistreatment and poor conditions in New Jersey's Delaney Hall ICE camp.