UN demands probes into ICE custody deaths and urges "prompt action to prevent further loss of life"

Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations on Friday demanded independent investigations into dozens of deaths in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody since last year – and swift action to prevent more people from dying.

The UN has called for independent probes into dozens of deaths in ICE custody since last year. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

At least 52 deaths have been reported in ICE holding facilities since the start of 2025, when US President Donald Trump returned to office and launched a crackdown on immigrants, the UN human rights office said.

During the first five months of the year, 18 people died in ICE detention, with another death reported in June, the office said, while 33 deaths were registered in 2025.

That compares to 11 in 2024, the UN rights office said.

"I call for prompt, independent, impartial and effective investigations into all deaths in ICE custody," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement, which also called for "prompt action to prevent further loss of life".

Turk said the lack of transparency and clarity surrounding the circumstances of the deaths undermines accountability.

"Those responsible for violations of the law must be held to account, and the rights of the victims' families to truth, justice and reparation and guarantees of non-recurrence must be upheld," he said.

Trump has made combating undocumented immigration a top priority of his second term, with authorities rounding up thousands of people and expanding detention centers.

A joint report by Human Rights Watch and Physicians for Human Rights said Thursday that the rate of people dying in ICE custody has reached its highest level in over a decade amid Trump's crackdown.