Trump admin. sends Cuba first installment of $100 million aid package after causing economic crisis

Washington DC - The US said on Tuesday it was sending the first part of a $100 million aid package to Cuba , as the island suffers a deep economic crisis under pressure from Washington.

A view of Havana during a nationwide power outage on July 10, 2026. © YAMIL LAGE / AFP

A plane carrying "pre-packaged food and hygiene kits for up to 700 Cuban families" was to depart from Miami, the State Department said in a statement.

The aid will be delivered directly by the Catholic church, circumventing Cuba's communist government to block "any opportunity for regime diversion or theft," the statement said.

Washington previously worked with Catholic intermediaries to deliver $9 million in aid to Cuba after parts of the island were hit hard by Hurricane Melissa.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio proposed the $100 million package in May, as the US ramped up its pressure campaign against Cuba's communist leadership.

That campaign has seen a steep ramping up of sanctions, an effective oil blockade and the filing of criminal charges against former president Raul Castro, a key power broker on the island.

The oil blockade has led to a severe fuel shortage and contributed to several nationwide blackouts in recent weeks.