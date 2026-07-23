House of Representatives pushes back against Trump with latest Iran war powers vote

Washington DC - The House of Representatives passed a largely symbolic resolution Thursday calling for President Donald Trump to halt military action against Iran, delivering another congressional rebuke as the Middle East war sharply escalates.

Trump faced another rebuke on Thursday as the House of Representatives passed a symbolic resolution to end his war on Iran. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The measure – which passed 214-208 after four Republicans joined opposition Democrats in support – directs Trump to remove US forces from hostilities against Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes the war.

But as a concurrent resolution, it does not go to the president for signature and carries disputed legal force, meaning Trump is almost certain to ignore it.

The vote came after the US launched a fresh wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, its 12th consecutive night of attacks, while Iran has fired on US bases and American-allied Gulf states.

Four US service personnel killed in recent Iran-related attacks were honored this week as their remains returned to the US in flag-draped cases.

The conflict has also spread further across regional shipping lanes. Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said Wednesday they had struck two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea after declaring a maritime blockade, while Iran has kept pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy supplies.

The House vote underscored growing unease in Congress over a war that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February and has become a political burden for Republicans ahead of November's midterm elections.

Democratic congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the war had "no clear mission, no strategy, no end goal."

Democrats have used repeated war powers votes to force Republicans onto the record over the unpopular conflict, arguing that Trump violated the Constitution by launching and sustaining military operations without approval from Congress.

Most Republicans, however, stood by the president.