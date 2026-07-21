New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill reveals massive voter roll error: "I am appalled"

Newark, New Jersey - New Jersey mistakenly registered roughly 6,600 non-US citizens to vote ahead of the 2024 election , the governor said Tuesday, while rejecting President Donald Trump 's renewed push for nationwide voting restrictions.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has revealed that the state registered more than 6,000 non-US citizens to vote ahead of the 2024 election. © EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Governor Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, said fewer than 400 of those registered due to the "serious software error" had voted, and that the registrations were across party lines.

"I am appalled by the reckless failures that allowed this to happen and the lack of transparency shown by those in charge at the time," Sherrill said in a statement.

The incident occurred between June 2023 and June 2024, during the term of Sherrill's Democratic predecessor, Phil Murphy.

The revelation comes after Republican Trump, who has never accepted his 2020 election defeat, revived unsupported allegations of mass voter fraud ahead of the November midterms that many expect him to dispute.

The president claimed in a televised address last week that more than 250,000 non-US citizens were registered to vote in four states, including New Jersey, as he urged lawmakers to adopt his SAVE America Act.

The bill would require proof of US citizenship to register to vote as well as photo identification at polling places, while also imposing new limits on mail-in ballots.

"As the Trump Administration tries to weaponize elections for political gain, I am ensuring we protect our elections. Let me be clear: Donald Trump has zero credibility on the issue of election integrity," Sherrill said.

"The difference is simple: when we find a problem, we don't hide it, deny it, or invent conspiracies. We investigate it, we fix it, and we tell the public."