Paramount CEO David Ellison addresses concerns over his politics in combative op-ed

New York, New York - Paramount CEO David Ellison said Tuesday that the legal battle over his proposed multibillion-dollar takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery was fueled by politics rather than concerns over market share.

Paramount's David Ellison penned a combative op-ed arguing that concerns over his ability to be "steward" of CNN are at the heart of challenges to the Warner Bros. merger. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

His remarks in an opinion piece published in The New York Times came as a federal judge set a March 2027 trial date for the antitrust challenges to the megamerger.

Ellison's Paramount Skydance agreed late last month to delay its $110 billion merger with Warner Bros. to June 2027 while the US lawsuit seeking to block the deal moves forward.

If the merger eventually closes, the new combined company would reshape the entertainment and media industry, in addition to delivering a major win to its owners, the Ellison family, who are close allies of President Donald Trump.

If the deal doesn't close, the Ellison family could be on the hook for billions in kill fees.

In a combative op-ed, Ellison argued that the fight over the deal "is not really about market share."

"The issue is whether I can be trusted as a steward of Warner's CNN. There has been speculation about my politics, my loyalties, my intentions," he wrote.

In their complaint against the deal, 12 Democratic-led states claim the combined company would control roughly 27% of wide-release theatrical film distribution and a similar percentage of basic cable channel licensing.

"We are eager to continue to make our case in court... to ensure this unlawful merger never sees the light of day," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement last month.

The deal would include CNN, one of the largest US cable news networks and a frequent target of Trump's insults and attacks over coverage critical of his administration.