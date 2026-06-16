Trump pick Kevin Warsh holds first meeting as new Federal Reserve chairman

Washington DC - Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh kicked off his first meeting in charge of the central bank's rate-setting committee on Tuesday, with policymakers largely expected to keep rates steady as the fallout of the Iran war ripples through the world's largest economy.

Kevin Warsh kicked off his first meeting as the new chairman of the Federal Reserve on Tuesday. © AARON SCHWARTZ / AFP

Fed officials are set to keep rates at a range between 3.50% and 3.75%, extending their pause on cuts since the start of the year.

Their decision will be announced on Wednesday after the two-day meeting. They will also release their quarterly Summary of Economic Projections, which includes guidance on growth, inflation and interest-rate expectations.

All eyes will be on the language the Fed uses to communicate the decision, with at least four of 12 voting members now in favor of indicating a rate hike could be as likely as a cut for the central bank's next move.

With inflation at a three-year high and a firming labor market, pressure has been increasing for the Fed to address rising prices by potentially raising interest rates.

Such a move, however, would be sure to anger President Donald Trump, who has exerted unprecedented pressure on the Fed since taking office for his second term.

Trump's Justice Department has pursued criminal charges against Warsh's predecessor Jerome Powell – who he routinely insulted and criticized. That probe was later dropped.

In an unusual move, Powell chose not to resign from the board when his tenure as chairman ended, citing threats to the Fed's independence.

He is expected to remain on as a governor until January 2028.

Separately, Trump has tried to unseat Fed Governor Lisa Cook on mortgage fraud allegations, with the Supreme Court due to rule on the legality of that move.