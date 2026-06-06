Tiger Woods eyes end of rehab stint as girlfriend Vanessa Trump battles cancer
Jupiter, Florida - Tiger Woods' rehab stint overseas has caused "a great deal of stress" as his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, battles breast cancer.
According to People, the 50-year-old's three-month program in Switzerland will end in June – "unless something major changes."
A source shares, "Tiger is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him with healing and also the legal issues he faces in coming months."
Tiger's arrest and DUI charge "has created a great deal of stress," but the athlete is "determined" to return to golf when the time is right, per the informant.
The insider explains that Tiger "has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf."
They add, "This could be tough. But it's something he wants."
Tiger Woods is supporting Vanessa Trump after breast cancer diagnosis
Meanwhile, another source shares that Tiger has been in "close communication" with Vanessa amid her breast cancer diagnosis.
The second insider says that the two "talk and share their lives as they have been doing for the entire time they have been together.
"Tiger is a caring family guy and supportive. And so is Vanessa, also a strong woman with a full plate every day of her life," they add.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tigerwoods & DAVID CANNON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP