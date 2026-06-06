Tiger Woods eyes end of rehab stint as girlfriend Vanessa Trump battles cancer

Tiger Woods plans on returning to Florida to support Vanessa Trump (l.) amid her cancer battle. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@tigerwoods & DAVID CANNON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to People, the 50-year-old's three-month program in Switzerland will end in June – "unless something major changes."

A source shares, "Tiger is doing the best he can with all of the pressure on him with healing and also the legal issues he faces in coming months."

Tiger's arrest and DUI charge "has created a great deal of stress," but the athlete is "determined" to return to golf when the time is right, per the informant.

The insider explains that Tiger "has to get his pain management going in the right direction and also be able to continue a fitness routine, which will help him do the best he can when seriously playing golf."

They add, "This could be tough. But it's something he wants."