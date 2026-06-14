Wembanyama rues mistakes in NBA Finals defeat: "I wasn't ready to win"

San Antonio, Texas - San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama's first chance at an NBA championship came sooner than most expected, and the 22-year-old French phenomenon admitted he wasn't ready for the moment.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama speaks to the media after the New York Knicks' victory in game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Obviously, we weren't ready, I wasn't ready to win a ring, that's clear," a dejected Wembanyama said after the New York Knicks beat the Spurs 94-90 on their home floor to clinch a 4-1 triumph in the NBA Finals on Saturday.

The Spurs led by double digits in each of their four defeats in the series, Wembanyama lamenting a multitude of mistakes and missed chances by the young Texas team.

"In terms of desire to do well, intensity, effort, we were at a good level, me, too," he said. "But experience ... it's about the mistakes."

"We're not lacking in talent or ability, but we make too many mistakes. I make too many mistakes."

The towering 22-year-old, in his third season, led the Spurs to the second-best record in the league.

They beat the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals, surviving two elimination games to triumph in seven games.

But in the face of the crafty, determined Knicks, the young Spurs were undone by devastating miscues.

They included a shocking turnover by Wembanyama late in game two and his flagrant foul in game four that only energized the Knicks – who erased a 29-point deficit to win.