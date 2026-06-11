Several NBA fans arrested outside Madison Square Garden amid Knicks-Spurs Game 4

New York, New York - Police arrested several unruly fans near Madison Square Garden in New York Wednesday night, where basketball fans gathered for Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Spurs and the Knicks, an AFP photographer observed.

Several NBA fans were arrested as festivities outside of Game 4 in New York grew unruly. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Law enforcement also used stun grenades in an attempt to disperse crowds gathered for the game, in which the Knicks mounted an epic comeback to beat the Spurs, giving the New York team a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven championship series.

At least four people were taken into custody on Wednesday night.

The events took place in midtown Manhattan, a few blocks from the famous sports arena hosting the Finals, which was sealed off for the game by a large police presence.

Fearing unrest, earlier in the day, authorities had banned planned public screenings of the game near the arena.

On Monday, during game 3 of the Finals, police arrested 21 people, eight of whom were charged, and the others were fined. Four officers were injured, law enforcement reported.