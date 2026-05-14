California investigates possible law violations in World Cup ticket sales

Los Angeles, California - California has contacted FIFA over possible legal violations in the sale of World Cup tickets following allegations that some fans purchased seats in categories that were later changed, the state's attorney general said Wednesday.

California's attorney general has announced a probe into possible legal violations in World Cup ticket sales. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

The probe, which comes as supporters complain about the high prices of tickets for this year's tournament, follows reports that soccer's governing body sold tickets by categories displayed on stadium maps, but later adjusted those categories before assigning specific seats.

"Californians should be able to trust that the seats they purchase match the representations made during the sales process," Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement.

"We look forward to receiving the requested information from FIFA as part of our ongoing review."

The Athletic first reported last month that World Cup ticket buyers were accusing FIFA of "misleading" them with stadium maps that misrepresented the potential location of seats they were purchasing.

More than three million tickets to the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off June 11 and is being held in the US, Canada, and Mexico, were sold in four differently priced categories, based on color-coded stadium maps shown online during the purchasing process.

But "Category 1" ticket holders were placed in sections that, at one point, were color-coded as "Category 2," according to the report.