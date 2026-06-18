DR Congo celebrates scoring first-ever World Cup point: "The entire country deserves it"

Houston, Texas - Democratic Republic of Congo soccer fans were in ecstasy on Wednesday when the team scored its first-ever World Cup point against Portugal.

DR Congo's Yoane Wissa scores their first goal in the World Cup Group K match against Portugal on June 17, 2026. © REUTERS

Yoane Wissa's goal in Houston – also a first in his nation's short World Cup history – secured a point against a star-studded Portugal side that included all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo (41) equaled the record of appearing in six World Cups set on Tuesday by his old nemesis Lionel Messi, but his side were held to an upset 1-1 draw by DR Congo.

Ronaldo found the going tough against a resolute Congolese defense in Houston.

Joao Neves opened the scoring for the Portuguese in the first half, but Yoane Wissa equalized with a headed goal in first-half injury time to give his nation their first-ever World Cup point.

The result once again renewed scrutiny of Portugal coach Roberto Martinez's insistence on starting the aging Ronaldo. But Martinez defended the veteran's selection despite an ineffective performance.

"It makes no sense to take off the best goal scorer in world football [soccer] in a game that you need goals," Martinez said.

Ronaldo left the field without speaking to reporters but later posted on Instagram: "It's not the start we wanted, but it's a long road and it's not finished."