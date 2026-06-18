DR Congo celebrates scoring first-ever World Cup point: "The entire country deserves it"
Houston, Texas - Democratic Republic of Congo soccer fans were in ecstasy on Wednesday when the team scored its first-ever World Cup point against Portugal.
Yoane Wissa's goal in Houston – also a first in his nation's short World Cup history – secured a point against a star-studded Portugal side that included all-time great Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ronaldo (41) equaled the record of appearing in six World Cups set on Tuesday by his old nemesis Lionel Messi, but his side were held to an upset 1-1 draw by DR Congo.
Ronaldo found the going tough against a resolute Congolese defense in Houston.
Joao Neves opened the scoring for the Portuguese in the first half, but Yoane Wissa equalized with a headed goal in first-half injury time to give his nation their first-ever World Cup point.
The result once again renewed scrutiny of Portugal coach Roberto Martinez's insistence on starting the aging Ronaldo. But Martinez defended the veteran's selection despite an ineffective performance.
"It makes no sense to take off the best goal scorer in world football [soccer] in a game that you need goals," Martinez said.
Ronaldo left the field without speaking to reporters but later posted on Instagram: "It's not the start we wanted, but it's a long road and it's not finished."
DR Congo celebrates World Cup achievement amid Ebola crisis
DR Congo's achievement was even greater given that their preparations have been disrupted by the Ebola outbreak in their country.
The virus has infected 837 people and resulted in 196 deaths in DR Congo and Uganda, according to the latest official figures.
"It is a tremendous source of pride to have earned DR Congo's first-ever point at the FIFA World Cup, as well as its first goal," their coach Sebastien Desabre said.
"I am very proud of my players because they represented the Congo in a very positive way and the entire country deserves it."
Heritier Kimbimbi, a national flag draped over his shoulders, told AFP in Ituri province, "We need moments which bring us a little happiness and allow us to forget for just an instant the loss of our brothers and sisters."
Several Portugal players, meanwhile, wore wrist bands in tribute to late team-mate Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash last year.
Cover photo: REUTERS