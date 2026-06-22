Iran leave locker room note thanking LA for World Cup "hospitality"

Los Angeles, California - Iran players left a handwritten note in the locker room after Sunday's 0-0 draw with Belgium thanking Los Angeles for its "hospitality," despite the difficult conditions facing the team in its World Cup campaign.

Iran's Mehdi Taremi and his teammates celebrate scoring a goal against Belgium that was later disallowed for offsides on June 21, 2026. © REUTERS

Amid the conflict in the Middle East, Iran have faced unprecedented restrictions for their two Group G fixtures in Inglewood, having to travel from their Mexico base to the US less than a day before kick-off and having to return straight after the games.

Following the opening 2-2 draw with New Zealand, coach Amir Ghalenoei said Iran was the "most oppressed" team at the World Cup.

In his post-match press conference on Sunday, he added that the war in Iran and the visa restrictions meant the side "arrived at this World Cup in the worst possible shape imaginable."

Nevertheless, Iran have performed well in the tournament so far and enter their final fixture against Egypt on Saturday in Seattle with an opportunity to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.

"We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honor, and leave with dignity," the locker room message from the Iranian players said. "Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes."

The note also referenced the attack on a school in Minab on the first day of the war with the US, which reportedly killed 168 girls.

"May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations," the message ended.