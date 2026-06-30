Iran thanks Mexico for its hospitality after getting knocked out of World Cup

Tijuana, Mexico - After being knocked out on Sunday when Algeria and Austria tied 3–3, the Iranian national soccer team paid tribute to and thanked Mexico for its hospitality during the World Cup.

Iran's national soccer team thanked Mexico for its hospitality during the World Cup after getting eliminated from the tournament. © AFP/Frederic J. Brown

"Now that our leg in Tijuana has come to an end, the Iranian Football Team's Department of Media wishes to express its sincerest gratitude," Iran's embassy in Mexico wrote in a statement posted to X on behalf of Team Melli.

"Thank you for your professionalism your support, and for covering not only the sporting achievements of our team, but also the unfair and anti-sports treatment we faced," the statement said in Spanish.

Iran's Team Melli had largely been blocked from access to the US, instead forced to repeated fly in and out of the country for each game. In response to their unfair treatment, Mexico offered to host the team in Tijuana.

The national team was knocked out of the tournament when Algeria and Austria tied 3–3 on Sunday, pushing them into third place in their group. As a result, Team Melli boarded a flight home on Monday.

"We also want to extend our deepest gratitude to the wonderful people of Mexico, especially the beautiful city of Tijuana and its kind and warn inhabitants," the embassy wrote.

"For all of us, leaving Tijuana is truly difficult," the statement continued. "Thank you, and we hope that our paths will cross again."