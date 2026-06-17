NFL quarterback goes viral by joining Japanese fans in cleaning up after World Cup game!

Arlington, Texas – Japanese soccer fans have been clearing the stadium seats after the match. The practice is nothing new for seasoned World Cup spectators, but as one viral video shows, it motivated an NFL quarterback to grab a trash bag himself!

A video on the NFL Instagram shows New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston cleaning up the stadium alongside Japanese fans. © Screenshot/Instagram/@NFL

For the soccer community, 1998 was a surprising – yet warmly received – moment when supporters of the Samurai Blue cleaned up the stadium stands after the final whistle.

It was an image that stuck with many more than the eventual winner, and now, Japanese visitors to the US have made an impression again – and their efforts even inspired an NFL star to walk through the rows and pick up trash!

New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston (32) may no longer be first-string, but he remains a big name in the league and a very popular personality in the football world.

A former first‑overall pick, ex‑Pro Bowl participant, and Rookie of the Year winner, Winston led the league in yards in 2019.

He has been on the field alongside top-tier players like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Josh Allen, yet he didn't think twice about actively joining the clean‑up tradition!

The NFL itself shared the moment on multiple social media platforms.