US to play its first World Cup finals game on home turf since 1994

Los Angeles, California - The US begins their World Cup challenge on Friday, taking on a savvy Paraguay side in a high-stakes match in Los Angeles.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup logo is seen at Los Angeles Stadium (temporarily renamed from SoFi Stadium) ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles on June 7, 2026. © PATRICK T. FALLON / AFP

The World Cup co-hosts know that they must avoid a banana skin at the futuristic SoFi Stadium in the first World Cup finals game on US soil for 32 years.

US head coach Mauricio Pochettino says that he expects his team to do much more than simply progress from Group D.

"For me, successful is to win, is to win tomorrow and win after," the former Tottenham coach said on Thursday.

"If we don't arrive to the final and we don't win the World Cup, to talk about 'successful'? I don't know."

A talented crop of US players led by Christian Pulisic need to prove themselves against the world's best, while dealing with the pressures of playing in front of their own fans.

Pulisic insisted that the squad around him is "able to compete with anyone."

"We want to be a real force in this tournament," he told AFP. "We've got three really good games to show everyone what we're all about."

Pochettino, an Argentine, has insisted that his team need to be equal to the streetwise South Americans.

"We know we have to be ready to battle. It's not about just playing beautiful football," said Pulisic.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the opening match. President Donald Trump has said he would be present at other games in the tournament, without specifying which ones.

The game in Los Angeles will be preceded by a Hollywood-style opening ceremony featuring Katy Perry and a host of music stars.