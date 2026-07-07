World Cup: Balogun breaks silence on red card controversy after dismal Team USA exit

Seattle, Washington - Team USA forward Folarin Balogun said he could understand the commotion caused by FIFA 's decision to allow him to play against Belgium despite a red card suspension.

Belgium coach Rudi Garcia (r.) speaks with Team USA's Folarin Balogun after the Round of 16 match in Seattle on July 6, 2026. © REUTERS

"Of course it becomes controversial when the decision is reversed," he said after the US were eliminated from the World Cup following a 4-1 thrashing by Belgium.

"We accepted the decision when I was shown the red card, and we accepted the decision when we were told that I could play," he added, speaking for the first time about the situation.

Balogun was sent off during the round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The red card triggered an automatic one-game ban, but FIFA suspended the ban in a near unprecedented move so he could play against Belgium. The Belgian appeal was rejected by FIFA.

The saga has rocked the World Cup and shocked the soccer community, with critics accusing governing body FIFA of giving in to alleged political meddling.

President Donald Trump said at the White House that "I asked for a review because I didn't think it was a foul" and that a suspension would have left "a big stain" on the tournament.

Among the harshest critics of the decision was Belgium coach, Rudi Garcia, who spoke to Balogun after the game.

"He came up to me, and I appreciated that. It's not his fault. He didn't do anything wrong. I respect him," Garcia said.