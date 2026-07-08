World Cup: Messi and Argentina advance over Egypt as Switzerland win in penalty shootout

Atlanta, Georgia - Lionel Messi led a stunning late fightback as Argentina defeated Egypt 3-2 to reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, the reigning champions recovering from a two-goal deficit to escape a monumental upset.

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their second goal against Egypt with Julian Alvarez. © IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters

Egypt looked poised to score a famous victory at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico left them 2-0 up with just 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

But Cristian Romero's 79th-minute header from a pinpoint Messi cross gave the defending champions a lifeline at 2-1.

Four minutes later, Messi volleyed in a superb equalizer – his eighth goal of the tournament – to make it 2-2 and spark wild celebrations among the huge contingent of Argentina fans in the 68,239 crowd.

With extra-time looming, Enzo Fernandez nodded in a sensational winner in the second minute of time added on to finally break Egypt's resistance.

An emotional Messi broke down after the final whistle, tears of relief and joy streaming down his face after a nerve-shredding victory.

"Turning a match around like that – coming back from 2-0 down – it wasn't easy, especially given how this World Cup is playing out and the fact that no-one is just rolling over," Messi said.

"It was a moment of pure happiness and relief; we wanted to stay in the tournament. We didn't want today to be the end, we didn't want to go home."

Fernandez's goal capped what had been an epic contest, which saw Messi miss a first-half penalty for the second time this tournament, and Egypt have a second-half goal ruled out in a controversial VAR decision.

But furious Egyptian coach Hossam Hassan said his team had been "cheated" by the decisions that went against them.

"I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today, we have suffered injustice," said Hassan. "We haven't seen respect or fair play. There has not been respect or fair play."

The win was another nailbiting close shave for Argentina, who had been taken to the wire by Cape Verde in an extra-time thriller in the last 32 on Friday.