OpenAI considers US government ownership stake in bid to improve ties with Trump

Washington DC - OpenAI has discussed giving the US government a 5% ownership stake as the artificial intelligence giant seeks to smooth relations with the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported Thursday.

OpenAI is reportedly considering giving the US government an ownership stake in the company. © JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

CEO Sam Altman has argued that giving the public a financial stake in the $852 billion company is the best way to share the benefits of AI.

Altman has raised the idea in conversations with White House officials, including President Donald Trump, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the FT reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

The proposed arrangement would see other leading US AI companies hand over a similar stake, with OpenAI suggesting each developer allot five percent of their equity to a special investment vehicle.

This would be modeled on the Alaska Permanent Fund, which invests the state's oil wealth and pays dividends to residents, the FT said.

The talks were described as in early stages, with any deal potentially requiring an act of Congress, the report said.

AI companies have faced growing political headwinds in Washington as lawmakers and the public raise concerns about massive data center construction, job displacement and cybersecurity risks.

OpenAI and rival Anthropic have both recently had the release of cutting-edge models blocked or limited by US government scrutiny, with Silicon Valley increasingly worried about unilateral action by Washington to control the deployment of AI.