El Niño officially arrives, ramping up fears of extreme weather

Washington DC - The weather phenomenon El Niño has arrived, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, and it's expected to strengthen into the end of the year.

El Niño has officially arrived as scientists predict that the weather phenomenon will be particularly strong in 2026. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon that warms surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, bringing worldwide changes in winds, rainfall patterns, and erratic weather.

In its latest advisory, NOAA scientists said "El Niño conditions developed over the past month" as shown by those above-average sea surface temperatures in the Pacific.

"There is a 63 % chance of a very strong El Niño during November-January that would rank among the largest El Niño events in the historical record going back to 1950," the advisory read.

Every El Niño is different, but major events often follow familiar patterns. This includes drought across parts of the Amazon, Indonesia, and Australia, disrupted monsoons in India, and shifting rainfall throughout the tropics.

El Niño tends to peak late in the year, but heat in the oceans releases more slowly into the atmosphere, pushing up global temperatures the following year.

It also adds heat to a planet already warmed by burning fossil fuels.

Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service on Wednesday said global forecasters were increasingly confident that a very strong El Niño warming weather pattern could form later this year.