Spokane arson suspect arrested as firefighters race to contain blazes

Spokane, Washington - Authorities arrested a man Monday on suspicion of arson in connection with the biggest of three fires burning around the northwestern city of Spokane, as firefighters raced to contain flames that have displaced tens of thousands.

A burned motorcycle sits in the ashes of burned out residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. © ERICK DOXEY / AFP

Wildfires supercharged by drought and intense heat have torn through the city in Washington state, burning thousands of acres and reducing hundreds of buildings to cinders while anxious families await news on when they can return.

A 37-year-old suspect, Aaron Farinacci, was detained over the Old Trails fire on a charge of arson in the first degree and held on a $1 million bond after a witness allegedly saw him kneeling near grass where the fire began, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels told a press conference late Monday.

Farinacci was initially detained near where the fire started on Saturday but released, before being taken into custody again after officers connected him to the fire, Nowels said, adding that the suspect had a previous manslaughter conviction.

"We believe it was matches or a lighter. When he was detained... he was found to be in possession of some waterproof matches and a butane lighter," the sheriff said, adding the suspect was not believed to be connected to two other major fires in the area.

Aerial flybys revealed somewhere between 700 and 1,110 structures have been lost since the fires broke out over the weekend, authorities said.

Three fires have combined to burn 8,026 acres in the Spokane area according to InciWeb, a federal interagency information system, with firefighters making use of cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and thick smoke to make "significant gains" against two of them.

Local officials said so far no one had been reported hurt.

Cooler temperatures were expected Tuesday, though the respite was expected to be brief, with a warming trend resuming mid-week that would raise temperatures into the mid to high-90s Fahrenheit.

Video of the fire's aftermath on Sunday showed scores of homes burned to the ground, while other houses nearby escaped practically unscathed.

"Just driving around looking at the homes – it's just one of the most heartbreaking things I've ever seen in my life," Spokane resident Geoff Beadles told AFP, after evacuating with his fiancee and two dogs.