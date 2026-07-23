Everything about Leo season 2026: Dates, traits, and compatibility

By Jamie Grasse

Here's everything you need to know about the zodiac sign Leo and the 2026 season, from the dates to Leo's traits, compatible partners, and your chosen celebrity buddies.

Here's everything you need to know about Leo season 2026! Did you know Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, and Barack Obama are all Leos? © Collage: 123RF/Surgay, Screenshot/Instagram/@KylieJenner, Screenshot/Instagram/@ddlovato, Screenshot/ Instagram/@Jlo, AFP/Michael Tran, & AFP/Jim Watson Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. This bold sign's season begins when the sun shines in Leo on July 23 and lasts through August 22, which is usually the hottest part of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. One thing's for sure: Leo season will bring the heat! Wildfire Thousands flee as deadly wildfires rage across much of Europe Leo season 2026 will imbue many with courage and strength, but it can also make some seek attention in all the wrong places. Regardless of what sign you were born under, the solar Leo vibes are coming your way. Get ready to glow. Our horoscopes can help you make the most of this bold, confident, fiery energy. Here are the basics.

Leo facts

Leo is the fifth zodiac sign, follows the moody water sign Cancer, and is before the meticulous earth sign Virgo. Leo is a fire sign, and its ruling planet is the Sun. This astrological sign is all about shining, glowing, and main character energy. Symbolized by the lion, Leos are associated with royalty, leadership, and aggression. Its colors are bold, bright, and regal and include gold, yellow, orange, purple, and red. Leo is a fixed sign, meaning those born under this summer sign are all about harnessing the power and creating bold personas. This sign and this season burn bright and need applause to feel delighted.

Leo traits

Leos are bundles of light and energy. They know how to draw people in. But unloved lions can be draining. © 123RF/Garigov Leos like to shine. They're creative souls and are all about self-expression. These lions boast drive and love to play. At their best, they've got beautiful confidence, warmth, and loyalty. They radiate positivity and aren't embarrassed by their own brilliant glow. As a fire sign, Leos are spontaneous, enthusiastic, and intuitive. They crave attention and always want to put their talents on stage. Many Leos make it their mission to be in leadership positions. They can be argumentative and drawn to drama. Iran War Iranian missiles intercepted above Jordan and Kuwait as war escalates But they love to celebrate their loved ones and themselves. Throwing and going to parties is this sign's thing, but they're perpetually late because they've got to look better than great. At their worst, Leos are egoistical and domineering. Without the right attention, these lions can get bitter. This sourness will overshadow their good nature and bring out their sense of entitlement. Leos need time figuring out how best to shine.

Who are compatible with Leos?

Leos need to be recognized and adored for who they are and what they do. If they don't feel loved, they'll create trouble and drama galore. Romance and bold expressions are what it takes to woo a lion. Leos also like to be in charge; don't try to control them. The best partners for this sign are their fellow fire signs – Aries and Sagittarius. Air signs also pair well with Leos, as they can get down with their spontaneity. They've just got to deal with Leo's steadfast convictions, likes, and dislikes. Though Leos gravitate to Tauruses and Scorpios, they're less compatible with these signs.

Which celebrities are Leos?

Leos shine bright on every stage. Celebrity lions include Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Demi Lovato, Kylie Jenner, Daniel Radcliffe, Dua Lipa, and Megan Markle. Leos are also drawn to leadership positions; former President Barack Obama is a Leo.

What do you need to know about Leo season 2026?

Leo 2026 is your year. Be ready to glow up in the most dramatic of ways. Leo season 2026 will be bold. It's time for every sign to challenge what's holding them back. Why do you believe love is finite? Do you need to hold on to that worry over scarcity? Many zodiac signs will be full of passion, romance, and creativity this season. The sun's position in Leo is about main character energy regardless of when you were born. Now is a great time to say "yes" to your dreams and passions. Success comes to those who dare to have some faith and believe in their own worth and power.