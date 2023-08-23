Virgo season 2023: Dates, traits, and compatibility

It's Virgo season. Here's everything you need to know about this meticulous zodiac sign.

By Jamie Grasse

Welcome to Virgo season! Here's everything you need to know about this zodiac sign, from the dates to their traits, compatible partners, and celebrity buddies.

For Virgo season, here's everything you need to know about this zodiac sign, including celebrity buddies! © 1234f/nadezhdash & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP &VALERIE MACON / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/SamHurley & Roslan RAHMAN / AFP Virgo a mutable sign which brings with it the end of summer and the beginning of fall. It's back-to-school season! This astrological period begins with the Sun shining in Virgo on August 23 and lasts through September 22. Virgo season is the perfect time to reflect and do some editing of your life. Ask what's no longer working for you. What can you change to be the best version of you? Our horoscope can help you make the most of this special energy!

Virgo facts

Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac. It follows the bold sign of Leo and proceeds savvy Scorpio. As a mutable earth sign, Virgo marks the end of summer and the start of fall. Its colors are green and brown and its ruling planet is Mercury. Virgos are represented by a young maiden carrying a sheaf of wheat. She's often called the virgin, a priestess, or a sorceress. That said, a bee might be an appropriate symbol for this constantly striving sign that thrives in high-stress situations or while cleaning up a mess.

Virgo traits

Virgos are constantly learning and thinking about what their new knowledge means. © 123rf/tutsi925 At their best, Virgos are always on the move and always correcting their course. They're exacting, meticulous, and critical. This striving is part of their soul. They're always "processing" and thinking, as learning never stops, a "good enough." Virgos care about meaning and perfection, of course. They're generous and care deeply. But if Virgos don't learn to cope with imperfection, they can crumble. Doing something that matters or is beautiful can tame this obsession. This earth sign finds magic in the mundane. Cleansing and cleaning rituals can help them recharge and regain their flow and energy. Seeing the root of the problem and working out the details is easy for Virgos. They love finding remedies and recipes for their friends and acquaintances, as well as tinkering and working on their hobbies. But don't you dare distract a Virgo from what they're doing. They can get fierce! Gardening can be good for this often tightly wound sign. Besides, they are drawn to the natural world and healing. At their best, Virgos make loyal friends, coaches, and lovers. But an unbalanced Virgo can get hypercritical, stuck micromanaging, or tangled in a web of irrelevant details.

Virgo compatibility

Virgos tend to gravitate to loves that will help them grow or find a higher purpose. They jibe with earth signs like themselves, but water signs like Capricorns are also great matches for a personality that loves a challenge. Fire signs and Virgos can make great pairs, but the breakups can be earth-shattering and ugly. Air signs tend to be too flighty for this serious sign, but Geminis tend to find their way into Virgo's hearts.

Virgo celebrities

Did you know Beyoncé is a Virgo? © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP The common misconception about Virgos is that they are always introverts. But the fact that Beyoncé was born under this sign should be enough to prove that's not always the case. Virgos can be stars with multiple talents, like Zendaya, or athletes always striving to be even better, like track and field star Sam Hurley. Even Prince Harry is a Virgo, which may explain his recent interest in reflection and writing.

What do you need to know about Virgo season 2023?

Virgo season 2023 may be tough. Four planets – Mercury, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto – are in retrograde. That means now is the time to reflect on what's working in your life and what's not. Use that Virgo energy to go over relationships, career, and health with a fine-toothed comb. You've got the power to smooth out any tangles.