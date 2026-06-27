Iran and US accuse each other of violating peace deal as both sides trade fire

Tehran, Iran - Iran accused the US on Saturday of violating their deal to end the Middle East war, after Washington launched strikes on Iranian territory and Tehran responded with attacks on US targets in the Gulf.

President Donald Trump earlier denounced what he described as an Iranian drone strike on the vessel as "a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement." © KENT NISHIMURA / AFP

The exchange of fire, which came after Washington accused Tehran of attacking a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, raised doubts about efforts to keep the crucial waterway open while both sides negotiate a final deal.

Israel, meanwhile, launched strikes in Lebanon and Hezbollah's leader Naim Qassem rejected a deal to end the conflict that has also threatened to derail the wider US-Iran peace effort.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the latest American strikes, which targeted Iranian missile and drone storage sites and coastal radar positions, were a response to "unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces" that "clearly violated the ceasefire."

Iran said "these brutal attacks... are a blatant violation" of the deal to end the war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

Its Revolutionary Guards said they had struck US sites in the Gulf region and that "if the aggression is repeated, our response will be broader."

Bahrain said it was targeted by several Iranian drones early on Saturday and accused Tehran of "sabotaging peace efforts."

Also on Saturday, the British maritime security agency UKMTO said an "unidentified projectile" damaged an oil tanker in the strait.-

On the US strikes, Iranian media reported an explosion at a pier in the southern city of Sirik late Friday. It quoted a military source saying a "projectile impact" caused the blast.

"Sirik Port is operating normally," Mehr news agency later said.

CENTCOM described the operation as "a powerful response to yesterday's attack on a commercial ship that was transiting the Strait of Hormuz."