Iran expects FIFA to facilitate multi-entry visa to US for World Cup team

Tehran, Iran - Iran's soccer federation expects FIFA to facilitate multiple-entry visas for the US for the Iranian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, its president said in a video broadcast by Iranian media Thursday.

Iran's players practice during a training session as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming World Cup at the Iranian national team's base camp in Antalya on May 26, 2026.
Iran's players practice during a training session as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming World Cup at the Iranian national team's base camp in Antalya on May 26, 2026.  © ONER SAN / AFP

"FIFA is expected to deliver a multiple-entry visa so that the players can enter (the US) and return (to Mexico)," federation president Mehdi Taj said.

Known as "Team Melli," the Iranian squad had initially planned to base itself in Tucson in Arizona during the tournament, but later moved its training camp to Tijuana in Mexico, which will co-host the World Cup alongside the US and Canada.

Taj previously said the move was intended to avoid complications related to US visas and to allow the squad to travel directly to Mexico aboard Iran Air flights.

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Iran are scheduled to play all three of their Group G matches in the US.

"It is certain now that we will go to Mexico. The team is preparing," Taj said.

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Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun celebrates after scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia zone qualifiers group A match against the UAE at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran on March 20, 2025.
Iran's forward Sardar Azmoun celebrates after scoring their first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia zone qualifiers group A match against the UAE at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran on March 20, 2025.  © AFP

Iran's participation in the World Cup had been uncertain for months, with a backdrop of the Middle East war triggered by the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran on February 28.

The team will open their World Cup campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium in the same city and Egypt in Seattle later in the group stage.

On Thursday, Taj said he was "not aware of the situation regarding Sardar Azmoun," referring to Iran's star striker, who was omitted from the initial squad list drawn up by the team's manager.

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Azmoun, who has scored 57 goals for Iran and previously played for Bayer Leverkusen and AS Roma, had previously voiced support for recent anti-government protests.

He also faced criticism in Iranian state media, including accusations of treason after a photograph published in March showed him alongside the ruler of Dubai, where he currently plays and resides.

On Monday, an Iranian vice president called for Azmoun to be reinstated to the national team.

In a recent Instagram post, Azmoun said he had once rejected "a very large financial offer from another country" and described himself as "a son of Iran."

Cover photo: ONER SAN / AFP

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