Iran expects FIFA to facilitate multi-entry visa to US for World Cup team

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's soccer federation expects FIFA to facilitate multiple-entry visas for the US for the Iranian national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup , its president said in a video broadcast by Iranian media Thursday.

Iran's players practice during a training session as part of the team's preparation for the upcoming World Cup at the Iranian national team's base camp in Antalya on May 26, 2026. © ONER SAN / AFP

"FIFA is expected to deliver a multiple-entry visa so that the players can enter (the US) and return (to Mexico)," federation president Mehdi Taj said.

Known as "Team Melli," the Iranian squad had initially planned to base itself in Tucson in Arizona during the tournament, but later moved its training camp to Tijuana in Mexico, which will co-host the World Cup alongside the US and Canada.

Taj previously said the move was intended to avoid complications related to US visas and to allow the squad to travel directly to Mexico aboard Iran Air flights.

Iran are scheduled to play all three of their Group G matches in the US.

"It is certain now that we will go to Mexico. The team is preparing," Taj said.