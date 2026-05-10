Iran makes definitive call on World Cup participation

Tehran, Iran - The president of the Iranian Football Federation said late Saturday that if Iran dropped out of the World Cup , it would deprive the country of a "major diplomatic asset."

Iran supporters cheer during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Asia zone qualifiers group A match against North Korea at the Azadi Sports Complex in Tehran on June 10, 2025. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

Mehdi Taj was speaking after the federation (FFIRI) said on Saturday that Iran would take part in the men's soccer showpiece this summer despite the Middle East War, but demanded that joint hosts the US, Mexico, and Canada agree to its conditions.

"If we do not participate in the World Cup, we will lose a major diplomatic asset," Taj said in an interview broadcast late Saturday on state television.

Iran's participation in the tournament has been surrounded by uncertainty since the outbreak of war in February, following strikes carried out by the US and Israel against the Islamic Republic.

But on Saturday, the FFIRI said on its official website: "We will definitely participate in the 2026 World Cup, but the hosts must take our concerns into account."

"We will participate in the World Cup tournament, but without any retreat from our beliefs, culture, and convictions."

Taj has set 10 conditions for attending the global spectacle, seeking assurances over the country's treatment.

The conditions include visas being granted and respect for the national team staff, the team's flag and its national anthem during the tournament, as well as demands for elevated security at airports, hotels, and routes to the stadiums where they will play.

World soccer's governing body FIFA has insisted for weeks that Iran will take part.

Iran, who are due to be based in Tucson, Arizona, during the World Cup, face New Zealand, Belgium, and Egypt in Group G.