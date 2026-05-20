Iran Guards warn war could "spread far beyond the region" if US resumes attacks

Tehran, Iran - Iran warned on Wednesday that the Middle East war would spread far beyond the region if the US and Israel resumed their attacks, after President Donald Trump threatened to strike again unless a deal is reached.

Iranians walk past an anti-US and anti-Israel mural painted on a wall in the capital of Tehran on May 10, 2026. © ATTA KENARE / AFP

A ceasefire on April 8 brought a halt to the conflict, which has roiled the global economy, but with Washington and Tehran seemingly reluctant to resume the fighting, a war of words has taken its place.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Tehran with renewed military action, while Iranian officials have hit back with their own warnings of devastating action.

Nevertheless, despite sporadic outbursts of violence, the two countries have continued to take part in diplomatic exchanges, mediated by Pakistan, aimed at bringing a formal end to the war.

On Tuesday, US Vice President JD Vance told reporters that "a lot of good progress is being made" and "we're just going to keep working at it," even as he told Iran the US military was "locked and loaded."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards issued their own threat on Wednesday, saying, "if the aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will this time spread far beyond the region, and our devastating blows will crush you."

"The American-Zionist enemy... must know that despite the offensive carried out against us using the full capabilities of the world's two most expensive armies, we have not deployed the full power of the Islamic revolution," the Guards said in a statement on their Sepah News website.

Citing Iranian diplomatic sources, official news agency IRNA, meanwhile, announced a visit to Tehran by Pakistan's interior minister, his second in less than a week.