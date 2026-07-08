Is ceasefire agreement in trouble as US and Iran trade strikes?

Tehran, Iran - The US launched extensive strikes on Iran over attacks on ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz, triggering a wave of reprisals Wednesday that Iran's Guards said targeted American bases in the Gulf.

Smoke rises at an unknown location following what US Central Command says is a new wave of strikes against Iran on July 7, 2026. © US Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

Both sides reported hitting dozens of targets in renewed hostilities, which have placed fresh strain on an interim deal to end the Middle East war and pushed oil prices to their highest level in two weeks.

Washington revoked sanction waivers on Iranian oil sales and launched the new attacks on military sites in what the US military called retaliation for Iran's strikes on three commercial ships in Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported a wave of explosions around the strait, including six on the island of Qeshm, seven in the city of Sirik, and more in the major port city of Bandar Abbas.

Iran's threatened reply came quickly, with the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) saying they had hit dozens of US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, in a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had struck over 80 targets, including Iranian air defense systems, coastal radar sites, and 60 IRGC small boats. The strikes aimed "to degrade Iran's ability to continue attacking international commerce flowing through the international trade corridor," it said.

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused the US of "major" breaches of their memorandum of understanding, including by reinstating oil sanctions and "violating Iranian adjustments in the Strait."

Early on Wednesday, Bahrain's interior ministry and the Kuwaiti army both reported their air defense systems were triggered, but did not offer details of any possible damage.

The US strikes came shortly after Washington revoked a temporary sanctions waiver for Iranian oil, raising pressure on Tehran as it negotiates over a final settlement to the conflict.

The US Treasury Department canceled a license announced in June that had allowed Iran to produce, sell, and deliver crude oil and related products through August 21.

"Iran's actions in the Strait were wholly unacceptable to the United States and will be met with consequences," a US official told AFP.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was "entirely performance-based," warning that Tehran would see benefits only if it showed "good behavior."

But US negotiators were continuing to work "in good faith towards a final deal," the official said.