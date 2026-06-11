Iran warns Middle East truce is "practically meaningless" after US strikes

Tehran, Iran - Iran warned on Thursday that the shaky ceasefire in the three-month Middle East war was now "practically meaningless" following fresh strikes by the US that saw Tehran respond with attacks around the region.

A screenshot from a video released by the US Central Command on June 11, 2026, shows what the American military said are strikes targeting "Iranian military surveillance capabilities, communications systems and air defense sites." © HANDOUT / US CENTRAL COMMAND / AFP

The war, which began on February 28 with a wave of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, was paused by the April truce, but efforts to hammer out a permanent end to the fighting have stalled, and sporadic exchanges of fire have put the ceasefire under repeated strain.

In their second straight day of tit-for-tat attacks, Washington hit surveillance, communications, and air defense facilities, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, while Iran's Revolutionary Guards announced a "punitive operation" targeting a US base in Jordan and Gulf states reported incoming fire.

Mediators Pakistan and Qatar suggested backchannel efforts to negotiate an end to the war were ongoing in spite of the flare-up, though Islamabad cautioned it was "hard to be an optimist" in light of the latest escalation.

The strikes took place while a Qatari delegation was in Tehran, with a diplomatic source saying the discussions were "conducted in coordination with the United States."

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly maintained negotiations with Tehran were close to a deal, said on Wednesday that Iran keeps "playing us for suckers" and will now "have to pay the price."

Hours after, CENTCOM said US forces began strikes early Thursday on Iran in response to its "unwarranted and continued aggression," later adding it had completed its attacks.

Iranian media reported explosions across the south, with at least three people wounded in Tehran province.

Jordan said it had shot down 20 Iranian missiles, while Kuwait's military said its air defenses had engaged "hostile aerial targets."

Bahrain, which hosts a US naval base, said an 11-year-old girl suffered minor injuries and homes and cars were damaged by "sinful Iranian aggression."