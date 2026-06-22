Mike Pence slams Trump's Iran deal for falling short of its mission: "A plan to make a plan"

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's former Vice President Mike Pence recently held nothing back when asked about his old boss' recent deal to end the controversial war with Iran .

In a recent op-ed, former Vice President Mike Pence (r) criticized President Donald Trump's (l) deal to end the Iran war, describing it as "a plan to make a plan." © Collage: MANDEL NGAN / AFP & Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday, Pence praised Trump for "acting decisively" by taking action against Iran, but said the recently signed deal "falls well short of what is required to end the Iranian threat."

The ex-vice president wrote that "it isn't the deal a defeated Iran should be getting... It isn't even a deal – it's a plan to make a plan."

Pence argued that the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MOU) does not "capitalize" on the damage done to Iran since the war began, and does not require Iran to dismantle its nuclear program, which Trump always claimed was his sole purpose for launching the conflict.

"This 60-day period should be used to secure what this agreement doesn't yet provide: an end to Iran's nuclear ambitions, an end to Iranian-backed terror, and an end to its half-century of warfare against the US and Israel," he continued.

"If those reasonable goals cannot be achieved, Mr. Trump should let the armed forces finish the job."