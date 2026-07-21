Pentagon accused of concealing Iranian strikes that injured US service members

Washington DC - The Pentagon is facing accusations of failing to report recent attacks and injuries to US service members in the Iran war .

A recent report claimed the Pentagon failed to publicly report several Iranian strikes last week that resulted in injuries and damage. © AFP/Daniel Slim

According to The New York Times, Iran carried out three strikes against US forces last week that injured dozens of service members and damaged several helicopters.

Notably, the Pentagon reportedly never publicly disclosed that the attacks had taken place or that people had been hurt.

News of the strikes comes after US forces were struck in Jordan on Friday, leaving two service members dead and one missing in action.

The two countries continue to attack one another despite a 14-point memorandum of understanding signed by both last month.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump – who continues to give mixed messaging about the state of the war – told NewsNation it was "a very sad thing" that US soldiers were killed, but of the memorandum, he said "I couldn't care less."

Throughout the conflict, the Pentagon has faced scrutiny about its sharing of data.

As of July 20, the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System shows that since the launch of Operation Epic Fury in February, it has resulted in 18 deaths and 447 injuries.

In an X post, Sean Parnell, the assistant to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, said the department rejects the "baseless and malicious accusations" published by The Times.