Tehran makes stunning claim about US-Iran talks: "We are not engaged in any negotiations"

Tehran, Iran - Iran 's foreign ministry on Monday said it was not currently involved in any ceasefire or peace negotiations with the US, despite a brief halt in fighting between the two sides over the weekend.

A US soldier mans machine gun aboard a Navy ship enforcing the US' blockade of Iran. © AFP/US Central Command (CENTCOM)/–

"Mediators may convey messages from the American side to us regarding current developments in the region. But at present, we are not engaged in any negotiations with the United States," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said at a weekly press briefing on Monday.

"Claims that Iran has requested negotiations are fabrications that the other side circulates from time to time," he added.

Hostilities resumed between Iran and the US earlier this month after diplomatic efforts collapsed amid an impasse over the Strait of Hormuz and Israel's brutal bombing of civilians in Lebanon.

Fighting seems to have paused since early Saturday, however, following 13 days of attacks by both sides.

Baqaei criticized the US, saying its conduct in recent years has "resembled that of a mafia gang that adheres to no rules or laws."

"So long as such behavior by the United States continues, we cannot be hopeful about the emergence of a reasonable process," he added.

Iran insists on retaining control over the management of the Strait of Hormuz, including the collection of service fees, while keeping Oman involved as a coastal state.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have turned back multiple vessels in recent days, including six earlier on Monday, that attempted to transit the strait outside the route designated by the Islamic republic.

On Monday, Baqaei reiterated that Washington had nothing to do with recent talks with Oman over the administration of the Strait of Hormuz.