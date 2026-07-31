Washington DC - Amid numerous GOP defections, President Donald Trump only narrowly won a Senate vote calling on him to curb the US government's military hostilities against Iran .

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (c.) and most of his Republican colleagues narrowly defeated an attempt by the Democrats to rein in the war with Iran. © AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

An attempt by the Senate to rein in Trump's war on Iran failed in a 49–50 vote on Thursday, bringing the administration a single vote away from being required to abandon military operations undertaken without congressional approval.

The result came as the three Republicans – Maine's Susan Collins, Kentucky's Rand Paul, and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski – voted to approve the war powers resolution.

If it weren't for a defection from Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, the resolution would have passed.

Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was not present for the vote due to his ongoing hospitalization.

South Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has said he might rethink his vote if another takes place in September.

"I was willing to give them some rope," Tillis told reporters, referring to the Trump administration's war of aggression, carried out in coordination with Israel. "By [September] 10th, I'm going to be more sensitive to what some of the other Republican members have in mind."

If Collins, Paul, and Murkowski hold firm, this could give the Democrats enough momentum to push a war powers resolution across the line.