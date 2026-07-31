Trump narrowly allowed to continue Iran war after latest Senate war powers resolution fails
Washington DC - Amid numerous GOP defections, President Donald Trump only narrowly won a Senate vote calling on him to curb the US government's military hostilities against Iran.
An attempt by the Senate to rein in Trump's war on Iran failed in a 49–50 vote on Thursday, bringing the administration a single vote away from being required to abandon military operations undertaken without congressional approval.
The result came as the three Republicans – Maine's Susan Collins, Kentucky's Rand Paul, and Alaska's Lisa Murkowski – voted to approve the war powers resolution.
If it weren't for a defection from Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman, the resolution would have passed.
Former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was not present for the vote due to his ongoing hospitalization.
South Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has said he might rethink his vote if another takes place in September.
"I was willing to give them some rope," Tillis told reporters, referring to the Trump administration's war of aggression, carried out in coordination with Israel. "By [September] 10th, I'm going to be more sensitive to what some of the other Republican members have in mind."
If Collins, Paul, and Murkowski hold firm, this could give the Democrats enough momentum to push a war powers resolution across the line.
Democrats vow to "continue to force these votes"
"It has become very clear there is no end. There is no agreement. It is only escalating," Democratic Senator Patty Murray said. "It is costing our taxpayers literally billions of dollars, and is out of control."
"Although support for the resolution was bipartisan, more Republicans must join the demand for an end to the war," said California Democrat Adam Schiff on X.
"We will continue to force these votes and hold members of Congress accountable."
Cover photo: AFP/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images