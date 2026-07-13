Mitch McConnell breaks silence on health-related Senate absence

Washington DC - Senator Mitch McConnell, the 84-year-old former Republican leader of the upper chamber, revealed on Sunday that his weeks-long hospitalization had been due to a fall and loss of consciousness, with a subsequent bout of "mild" pneumonia.

Senator Mitch McConnell sits with his wife, Elaine Chao, in a photograph released by his office on July 12, 2026. © Office of Senator Mitch McConnell/Handout via REUTERS

The extended absence of the veteran Kentucky senator had raised much speculation in Washington over his actual condition, and compounded problems for his party's narrow Senate majority.

McConnell was admitted to the hospital on June 14, and his office did not provide any further details for weeks, repeatedly saying only that he was "receiving excellent care."

In a statement on Sunday, the senator acknowledged "honest questions" that had been raised about his absence.

"Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven't exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital," he said, adding that doctors confirmed he did not break any bones or suffer a concussion.

"I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital," he said, apparently dismissing rumors of a near-fatal health episode.

He said that while hospitalized he also "had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."