Mitch McConnell breaks silence on health-related Senate absence
Washington DC - Senator Mitch McConnell, the 84-year-old former Republican leader of the upper chamber, revealed on Sunday that his weeks-long hospitalization had been due to a fall and loss of consciousness, with a subsequent bout of "mild" pneumonia.
The extended absence of the veteran Kentucky senator had raised much speculation in Washington over his actual condition, and compounded problems for his party's narrow Senate majority.
McConnell was admitted to the hospital on June 14, and his office did not provide any further details for weeks, repeatedly saying only that he was "receiving excellent care."
In a statement on Sunday, the senator acknowledged "honest questions" that had been raised about his absence.
"Surviving childhood polio meant spending my entire life with mobility challenges. They haven't exactly gotten easier to manage with age. And last month, I took a fall which landed me in the hospital," he said, adding that doctors confirmed he did not break any bones or suffer a concussion.
"I didn't have a heart attack or a stroke. I don't have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital," he said, apparently dismissing rumors of a near-fatal health episode.
He said that while hospitalized he also "had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia."
Mitch McConnell offers no timeline for return to Congress
The senator, who last voted in early June, did not offer a timeline for his return to Congress.
"On the advice of my doctors, I won't be able to return to the Senate floor to vote quite yet," he said, noting he had been moved to a rehabilitation center to "keep regaining my strength."
The statement was accompanied by a photo of the senator sitting in a medical bed and holding Sunday's Washington Post newspaper, with his wife, former US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, next to him.
McConnell's health has been under close scrutiny for years. He was hospitalized in 2023 after a fall that left him with a concussion, later froze twice during public appearances, sprained his wrist in another fall last year, and spent more than a week in the hospital earlier this year after flu-like symptoms.
McConnell is not seeking reelection and is due to retire in January.
But if he were to resign before then, Kentucky law would require a special election rather than allowing Democratic Governor Andy Beshear to appoint a temporary successor.
Before the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham this weekend, Republicans held only a narrow 53-47 majority in the upper chamber.
With McConnell's extended absence and Graham's replacement yet to be appointed, Senate Majority Leader John Thune has very little room for missing votes or defections as he tries to advance spending bills and other legislative priorities before November's midterm elections.
Cover photo: Office of Senator Mitch McConnell/Handout via REUTERS