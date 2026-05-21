Trump says Iran peace talks are on "borderline" between deal and fresh strikes as Tehran weighs new proposal

Tehran, Iran - Iran said on Wednesday it was examining a new US proposal to end the Middle East war, as President Donald Trump described the talks as being on the "borderline" between a deal and renewed strikes.

Iran said on Wednesday it was examining a new US proposal to end the Middle East war, as President Donald Trump described the talks as being on the "borderline" between a deal and renewed strikes. © HEATHER DIEHL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Trump, who said earlier that negotiations were in their "final stages," later warned that the window for diplomacy could close quickly.

"It's right on the borderline, believe me," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews, near Washington. "If we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go."

He said a deal could come "very quickly" or "in a few days," but warned Tehran would have to provide "100% good answers."

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had "received the points of view of the American side" and was examining them. He repeated Iran's demands for the release of frozen assets and an end to the US blockade of Iranian ports.

Earlier, Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accused Washington of seeking to restart the war after Trump threatened fresh attacks unless Iran agreed to a deal.

Ghalibaf warned of a "forceful response," while Iran's Revolutionary Guards said any renewed conflict would spread far beyond the Middle East.