US launches devastating strikes against Iranian airport, bridges, and railway station

Tehran, Iran - The US launched a series of devastating strikes on Iran overnight, hitting an airport, a railway station, two bridges, and killing at least three people, state media reported on Friday.

Smoke billowing in Chabahar, Iran on Wednesday (l) and a screenshot from video footage released by Iran showing a missile being launched towards US targets (r). © Collage: AFP/Various Sources/- & AFP/Sepahnews.com/-

A US strike on two bridges in Hormozgan province killed three people and wounded nine, Iranian state TV wrote on Telegram, updating an earlier toll.

"Three explosions were heard around the airport and at least one American enemy projectile hit Iranshahr airport," in the southeast, state television IRIB said on Telegram.

"A few minutes ago, the Bandar Abbas Railway Junction Station was targeted by the American enemy. According to this report, two Iranians were injured in the attack," the Mehr news agency said on Telegram.

Another US attack wounded one person in the western port city of Bushehr, Iranian state media posted on Telegram.

In a post to X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that it completed yet another wave of strikes across Iran, writing that it continues to further degrade Iranian military capabilities.

"US forces, including fighter jets, aerial drones, and warships, launched precision munitions that hit dozens of Iranian military targets such as coastal surveillance and air defense sites, military logistics infrastructure, and maritime capabilities," CENTCOM wrote in a statement.

The attacks come as President Donald Trump's renewed all-out war on Iran, which the US claims was triggered by Iranian attacks against ships in the Strait of Hormuz, enters its seventh day.

They also come after Trump this week threatened to attack bridges and power plants if Tehran doesn't reach an agreement with the US by next week. Such attacks likely violate the Geneva Conventions and international law.