US launches massive 90-minute "wave of strikes" against Iran amid full return to war

Tehran, Iran - The US military said on Wednesday it had completed a devastating 90-minute "wave of strikes" against Iran aimed at degrading the country's control over the Strait of Hormuz.

A screen grab from a handout video released by US Central Command showing missiles being launched to attack military targets in Iran. © AFP/US Central Command Public Affairs/-

"At 6 AM ET today, US Central Command forces began launching a wave of strikes against Iran," US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote in a post to X on Wednesday.

"The strikes are designed to further degrade military capabilities Iranian forces have used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

In a follow-up, CENTCOM confirmed it had "launched precision munitions against coastal defense systems and cruise missile storage and launch sites on Greater Tunb Island during the 90-minute wave."

Nearly a month after signing a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war with Iran, the two sides have fully returned to fighting, with strikes hitting numerous targets across the region this week.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they targeted the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, where the military said it had intercepted attacks against civilian targets, while Jordan's armed forces said they had downed three missiles from the Islamic republic.

President Donald Trump, meanwhile, threatened to launch strikes against power plants and bridges unless Tehran reaches a deal by next week: "Next week it gets really bad for them."

The US has reimposed its blockade of Iran's ports, but backed down on a planned 20% levy on ships traversing the strait.

Iranian state media reported explosions near the port city of Bandar Abbas, on the island of Qeshm, and on Bandar Imam Khomeini. It later said fresh US strikes hit the southern port city of Bushehr, home to the country's only civilian nuclear plant.