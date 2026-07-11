US launches new strikes, Hegseth says "Iran made a poor choice"

Washington DC - The US military said Saturday it has launched a new round of strikes against Iran , after Tehran "blatantly attacked" a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

A screen grab taken from video footage shared by the US Military Central Command, made available on July 9, 2026, shows a new round of strikes against Iran. © AFPTV/AFP

It was the third round of strikes against Iran this week, US Central Command said in a statement, "after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

"The United States is imposing a heavy cost by continuing to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the strait," CENTCOM said, adding that the strikes were being carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump.