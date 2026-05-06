US Navy warplane disables ship that tried to break Iran port blockade

Washington DC - A US Navy warplane fired on and disabled the rudder of an oil tanker that tried to break Washington's blockade of Iranian ports, the US military said on Wednesday.

In this picture obtained from Iran's ISNA news agency on Monday, vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. © AMIRHOSSEIN KHORGOOEI / ISNA / AFP

It is the second time the US military has fired on a ship it said was attempting to violate the blockade, which has been in place since April 13.

US forces warned the Iranian-flagged M/T Hasna, which was unladen, that it was in violation of the blockade, but its crew "failed to comply," so a US F/A-18 Super Hornet "disabled the tanker's rudder by firing several rounds from [its] 20mm cannon gun," Central Command said in a post on X.

"Hasna is no longer transiting to Iran," CENTCOM said, adding: "The US blockade against ships attempting to enter or depart Iranian ports remains in full effect."

On April 19, another Iranian-flagged ship, the M/V Touska, attempted to violate the blockade and ignored multiple warnings from a US destroyer, CENTCOM said at the time.

The American warship eventually directed the ship's crew to evacuate its engine room, which it then hit with multiple rounds from its five-inch gun, disabling the vessel.

Tehran's forces effectively closed the vital Strait of Hormuz waterway – a key route for oil and gas shipments – after the start of the US-Israeli air campaign against Iran on February 28.

The US announced its blockade of Iranian ports after peace talks in Pakistan failed to achieve a breakthrough last month.