Yemen's Houthis declare "total ban" on Israeli ships in Red Sea

Sanaa, Yeman - Yemen's Houthis announced a missile attack on Israel on Monday and declared a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, raising the specter of a return to major disruption on the key route.

Supporters of the Houthi movement stand next to a giant Iranian flag as they rally in solidarity with Iran and Lebanon amid the US-Israeli war, in Sanaa, Yemen, on April 3, 2026. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

The Houthis harassed cargo ships in the vital seaway during Israel's assault on Gaza, forcing many companies into a lengthy detour around the tip of southern Africa.

Their threat comes as the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway to the Gulf sea and its energy exporters, remains blockaded by Iran as a result of the Middle East war started by the US and Israel.

"We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea," said a statement from the Houthis' armed forces.

"We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our armed forces from the moment this statement is issued."

The Houthis, who joined the Middle East war in support of Iran in March, had not announced a missile attack on Israel since a fragile ceasefire began on April 8.

They said they "launched a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets," claiming the strikes "achieved their objectives with precision."