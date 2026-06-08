Yemen's Houthis declare "total ban" on Israeli ships in Red Sea
Sanaa, Yeman - Yemen's Houthis announced a missile attack on Israel on Monday and declared a ban on Israeli shipping in the Red Sea, raising the specter of a return to major disruption on the key route.
The Houthis harassed cargo ships in the vital seaway during Israel's assault on Gaza, forcing many companies into a lengthy detour around the tip of southern Africa.
Their threat comes as the Strait of Hormuz, the gateway to the Gulf sea and its energy exporters, remains blockaded by Iran as a result of the Middle East war started by the US and Israel.
"We declare a complete and total ban on Israeli maritime navigation in the Red Sea," said a statement from the Houthis' armed forces.
"We consider all enemy movements to be legitimate military targets for our armed forces from the moment this statement is issued."
The Houthis, who joined the Middle East war in support of Iran in March, had not announced a missile attack on Israel since a fragile ceasefire began on April 8.
They said they "launched a missile barrage targeting sensitive Israeli enemy targets," claiming the strikes "achieved their objectives with precision."
Israel launches renewed strikes on Iran
The Israeli military earlier wrote on Telegram that it "has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat."
The Houthis' attack came as Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday, putting the ceasefire under renewed strain and threatening hopes for a peace deal.
The Houthis and Lebanon-based Hezbollah form part of the "Axis of Resistance" grouping of forces opposed to Israel.
The rebels from Yemen's rugged north have controlled much of the country for more than a decade after they seized the capital and forced out the government in September 2014.
A Saudi-led international military intervention from March 2015 triggered a brutal civil war that left hundreds of thousands dead from direct and indirect causes.
Cover photo: MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP