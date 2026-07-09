Amnesty urges investigating Israeli attacks on Lebanon as "war crimes"

Beirut, Lebanon - Amnesty International on Thursday accused Israel of wiping out families in its strikes on Lebanon, calling for these attacks to be investigated as war crimes.

A man walks past destruction in the southern Lebanese village of Froun on June 30, 2026. © KAWNAT HAJU / AFP

Israel responded with major airstrikes and a ground invasion, killing more than 4,300 people – including more than 250 children – since March 2, according to Lebanese authorities.

Amnesty analysed three strikes on civilian homes between March 6 and 13, in which 24 civilians were killed, 12 of them children.

The London-based rights group accused Israel of "wiping out families" in those strikes and called for them to be treated as "war crimes."

The group said it reached out to Israeli authorities, who said that some of the attacks "were carried out against Hezbollah military objectives," while others were "referred for examination."

The authorities told Amnesty they were "committed to mitigating harm to civilians during operational activity."

"Despite follow up, the Israeli military did not provide specific information regarding the three attacks... including what the targets may have been," Amnesty added.

Its findings in the investigation were based on interviews with 15 people, including survivors, relatives, paramedics, journalists who visited attack sites, and local officials.

"Based on the evidence gathered, in each of these air strikes, Amnesty International has reasonable basis to conclude that Israeli forces violated international humanitarian law, including by failing to distinguish between civilians and military objectives, by carrying out attacks directed against civilians or civilian objects, or by failing to take all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians," the report read.