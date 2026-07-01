Israeli defense minister says troops to stay "indefinitely" in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza

Israel 's defense minister said Wednesday that Israeli forces would remain in self-proclaimed "security zones" established in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, without any timeline for withdrawal.

Israeli military vehicles drive past houses destroyed in Israeli strikes in a southern Lebanese village on July 1, 2026. © JACK GUEZ / AFP

"The IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza indefinitely in order to protect our residents and communities from jihadist elements," Israel Katz said.

"We will not withdraw from the security zones," Katz said at function held in honor of Israeli soldiers killed during the 2006 war in Lebanon.

Katz also reiterated an earlier warning to Iran, saying the Islamic republic would be struck with "full force" if it attacked Israel over its assault on Lebanon.

Israel and Lebanon signed a framework agreement under US sponsorship on Friday, which calls for disarming Hezbollah.

Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have repeatedly ruled out withdrawing troops from southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces continue to launch attacks.

Israel has carried out massive airstrikes and a ground invasion of southern Lebanon since Hezbollah rocket fire following the killing of Iran's supreme leader in US-Israeli strikes.

According to Lebanon's health ministry, nearly 4,300 people have been killed in Israeli attacks since March 2.

Israel has also carried out repeated incursions and bombings in Syria since the overthrow of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad, saying it seeks to establish a demilitarized zone in the country's south.