Israel deports detained Gaza flotilla activists Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila

Ashkelon, Israel - Israel has deported two foreign activists taken off a Gaza -bound aid flotilla, the foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Gaza flotilla activists Saif Abu Keshek (l.) and Thiago Avila have been deported by Israel. © Collage: REUTERS

Saif Abu Keshek, a Spanish national of Palestinian origin, and Brazilian Thiago Avila were among dozens of activists aboard a flotilla intercepted by the Israeli navy in international waters off the coast of Greece on April 30.

The pair were seized by Israeli forces and brought to Israel for questioning, while the others were taken to the Greek island of Crete and released.

"Saif Abu Keshek and Thiago Avila, from the provocation flotilla, were deported today from Israel" following an investigation, the Israeli foreign ministry posted on X on Sunday.

Israel would "not allow any breach" of the blockade on Gaza, it added.

Spain, Brazil, and the United Nations had all called for the activists' swift release.

On Wednesday, an Israeli court rejected an appeal contesting the pair's detention, with the rights group representing them calling the ruling as "unlawful."

The flotilla had set sail from France, Spain, and Italy with the aim of breaking Israel's blockade of Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid to the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The Global Sumud Flotilla's first voyage last year was also intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.