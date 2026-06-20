Israel kills six-year-old girl and her family during strikes overnight, Gaza officials confirm
Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza health officials on Saturday said Israeli strikes on the territory killed five people, including four members of the same family, once again violating the supposed ceasefire.
Overnight, Israel struck the apartment of six-year-old Zein al-Safadi in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood, killing her, both of her parents, and her sister. The attack also severely injured 12 other people.
Gaza's Civil Defense Agency, a rescue service that operates in Gaza, confirmed the details of the attack, which occurred despite a supposed ceasefire.
Israel has continued to bombard Gaza, killing scores of civilians, despite the truce that came into effect last October. Earlier in June, talks began in Cairo to yet again force negotiations and stop Israel's indiscriminate attacks.
Human rights organizations have accused Israel of committing numerous war crimes in Gaza, as well as crimes against humanity. Its devastating bombardment of the territory since 2023 was found by an independent UN commission to constitute genocide.
Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital confirmed it receiving the bodies of four members of the al-Safadi family, including two children. It also said it received another body following a separate Israeli drone strike near an intersection in the north of Gaza City.
When asked by the AFP about the two incidents, the Israeli military refused to acknowledge the attack, and offered no immediate response.
At least 1,012 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, Gaza's health ministry has reported. These figures are considered reliable by the UN.
The Israeli army has reported five deaths in its ranks during that same period.
Cover photo: Collage: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa