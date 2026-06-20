Israel kills six-year-old girl and her family during strikes overnight, Gaza officials confirm

Gaza City, Gaza - Gaza health officials on Saturday said Israeli strikes on the territory killed five people, including four members of the same family, once again violating the supposed ceasefire.

Relatives carry the body, and mourn the death, of six-year-old Zein al-Safadi at Al-Shifa Hospital on Saturday after Israel launched an airstrike against her family's apartment. © Collage: AFP/Omar Al-Qattaa

Overnight, Israel struck the apartment of six-year-old Zein al-Safadi in Gaza City's Sabra neighborhood, killing her, both of her parents, and her sister. The attack also severely injured 12 other people.

Gaza's Civil Defense Agency, a rescue service that operates in Gaza, confirmed the details of the attack, which occurred despite a supposed ceasefire.

Israel has continued to bombard Gaza, killing scores of civilians, despite the truce that came into effect last October. Earlier in June, talks began in Cairo to yet again force negotiations and stop Israel's indiscriminate attacks.

Human rights organizations have accused Israel of committing numerous war crimes in Gaza, as well as crimes against humanity. Its devastating bombardment of the territory since 2023 was found by an independent UN commission to constitute genocide.

Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital confirmed it receiving the bodies of four members of the al-Safadi family, including two children. It also said it received another body following a separate Israeli drone strike near an intersection in the north of Gaza City.

When asked by the AFP about the two incidents, the Israeli military refused to acknowledge the attack, and offered no immediate response.