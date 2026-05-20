Israel sparks global outrage over video of bound Gaza flotilla activists: "Despicable"
Ashdod, Israel - Israel's far-right national security minister posted a video on Wednesday showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground, sparking international condemnation.
The video, shared on X by firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla's vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.
The video drew swift international uproar, while Ben Gvir himself was criticized by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.
Captioned "Welcome to Israel," the footage shows dozens of activists forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the Israeli national anthem can be heard playing in the background.
The footage also shows Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag among the detained activists.
US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denounced what he said were "despicable actions".
"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed dignity of his nation," Huckabee wrote on X.
"No one should be punished for defending humanity"
European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib also criticized Ben Gvir, saying on X that "no one should be punished for defending humanity".
France said it had summoned the Israeli ambassador over the "unacceptable actions" of Ben Gvir, while Madrid condemned the "monstrous" treatment of activists and said Israel's charge d'affaires had also been summoned in protest.
Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador over what it said was a "deeply disturbing" video.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said "the abominable treatment of civilians aboard the flotilla... is unacceptable", adding that the foreign minister had directed officials to summon the Israeli ambassador.
Ireland's Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said she was "appalled and shocked" by the video and demanded the immediate release of the activists, among whom is the sister of President Catherine Connolly.
Turkey's foreign ministry said Ben Gvir had "once again openly demonstrated to the world the violent and barbaric mentality of the Netanyahu government".
Around 50 vessels under the Global Sumud Flotilla set sail from Turkey last week in the latest attempt by activists to breach Israel's blockade of Gaza, after Israeli forces intercepted a previous convoy last month.
The Israeli authorities had said 430 activists aboard the flotilla were en route to Israel, while the Adalah rights group said some had already arrived at Ashdod port and were being held there.
Cover photo: Collage: via REUTERS & Timur Matahari / AFP