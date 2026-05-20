Israel sparks global outrage over video of bound Gaza flotilla activists: "Despicable"

Ashdod, Israel - Israel 's far-right national security minister posted a video on Wednesday showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground, sparking international condemnation.

Israel's far-right national security minister Ben Gvir (l.) sparked outrage with a video showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla kneeling with their hands tied. © Collage: via REUTERS & Timur Matahari / AFP

The video, shared on X by firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir, was published after Israeli forces intercepted the flotilla's vessels at sea and began detaining hundreds of foreign activists at the southern port of Ashdod.

The video drew swift international uproar, while Ben Gvir himself was criticized by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Saar.

Captioned "Welcome to Israel," the footage shows dozens of activists forced to kneel with their hands tied and foreheads on the ground. At some points, the Israeli national anthem can be heard playing in the background.

The footage also shows Ben Gvir heckling and waving an Israeli flag among the detained activists.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denounced what he said were "despicable actions".

"Universal outrage & condemnation from every high-ranking Israeli official... for despicable actions by Ben Gvir. Flotilla was stupid stunt, but Ben Gvir betrayed dignity of his nation," Huckabee wrote on X.