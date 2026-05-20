Hundreds of Gaza flotilla activists are being transferred to Israel after latest interception

Tel Aviv, Israel - Israeli authorities have said that 430 activists aboard a Gaza -bound aid flotilla were en route to Israel, after their vessels were intercepted at sea.

Palestinian children look at a mural depicting Israel's interception of ships participating in the Global Sumud Flotilla in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip on May 19, 2026. © EYAD BABA / AFP

Sailing from Turkey last week, the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels are the latest in a string of attempts by activists to breach Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, with the last convoy intercepted by Israeli forces last month.

"Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives," a spokesperson from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Tuesday.

"This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas," the spokesperson added.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier denounced the flotilla as "a malicious scheme designed to break the blockade we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza."

The US on Tuesday sanctioned four people associated with the Global Sumud Flotilla and accused them of being "pro-terrorist."

The Global Sumud Flotilla has urged countries to act to secure their citizens' release.

"We are outraged by the normalization of these violations of international maritime law and the kidnapping of peaceful civilians in international waters," the group said on X.

"We demand the immediate release of our participants, the safe passage of our entire fleet, and an end to the illegal siege of Gaza."