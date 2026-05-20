Hundreds of Gaza flotilla activists are being transferred to Israel after latest interception
Tel Aviv, Israel - Israeli authorities have said that 430 activists aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla were en route to Israel, after their vessels were intercepted at sea.
Sailing from Turkey last week, the Global Sumud Flotilla vessels are the latest in a string of attempts by activists to breach Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory, with the last convoy intercepted by Israeli forces last month.
"Another PR flotilla has come to an end. All 430 activists have been transferred to Israeli vessels and are making their way to Israel, where they will be able to meet with their consular representatives," a spokesperson from Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said late Tuesday.
"This flotilla has once again proved to be nothing more than a PR stunt at the service of Hamas," the spokesperson added.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu earlier denounced the flotilla as "a malicious scheme designed to break the blockade we have imposed on Hamas terrorists in Gaza."
The US on Tuesday sanctioned four people associated with the Global Sumud Flotilla and accused them of being "pro-terrorist."
The Global Sumud Flotilla has urged countries to act to secure their citizens' release.
"We are outraged by the normalization of these violations of international maritime law and the kidnapping of peaceful civilians in international waters," the group said on X.
"We demand the immediate release of our participants, the safe passage of our entire fleet, and an end to the illegal siege of Gaza."
Several countries condemn flotilla interception
Around 50 ships had departed from southwestern Turkey on Thursday.
A website tracking the flotilla's location later showed several vessels being intercepted west of Cyprus.
Nine Indonesian citizens who were part of the flotilla "have all been reported arrested by Israel," a spokesperson for Indonesia's foreign ministry said, citing information dated Wednesday.
Indonesia called on Israel to immediately release all vessels and crew members, adding that "every diplomatic channel and consular measure will continue to be fully utilized."
Indonesian newspaper Republika earlier said two of its journalists were among the nine Indonesians detained.
Turkey and Spain have condemned the interception.
Organizers said the flotilla also included 15 Irish citizens, including Margaret Connolly, sister of President Catherine Connolly.
Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.
Since October 2023, the Palestinian territory has suffered severe shortages of food, medicine, and other essential supplies, with Israel at times halting aid deliveries entirely.
A previous flotilla attempt was intercepted last month in international waters off Greece, with most activists expelled to Europe. Two participants were transferred and detained in Israel, where the Global Sumud Flotilla said they were subjected to abuse before their ultimate release.
Cover photo: EYAD BABA / AFP