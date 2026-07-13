Lindsey Graham's replacement revealed after Senator's sudden death

Washington DC - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster on Monday appointed the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham 's younger sister to complete his term, hours after President Donald Trump publicly urged him to choose her.

Lindsey Graham's younger sister will complete his term after the Republican senator's sudden death over the weekend. © REUTERS

Darline Graham Nordone will serve in the US Senate until Graham's term expires in January, following his unexpected death over the weekend at the age of 71.

"It's my honor to ask his little sister Darline Graham to finish his work for him now," McMaster said while announcing the appointment.

"Lindsey has always been there for me, and now I will be there for him," Nordone added. "My brother was the most amazing person, outstanding leader and just a genuinely good man."

Trump had earlier recommended Nordone for the role, describing the appointment on his Truth Social platform as a "fabulous tribute" to Graham, a prominent foreign-policy hawk and close presidential ally.

Graham never married or had children and was exceptionally close to his sister. Their mother died when he was 20, and Nordone was 12, followed less than two years later by their father's death from a heart attack.

Graham, then 22, formally adopted his 13-year-old sister, helped her finish school and largely raised her. Nordone later recalled that Graham had wrapped his arms around her after their father's death and promised that he would always care for her.