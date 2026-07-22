Lebanon says Beirut working towards a "complete Israeli withdrawal" from country's south

Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, Lebanon - Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday said during a visit to a village in the country's south that the government is working towards a "complete Israeli withdrawal."

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday said Beirut is working towards a "complete Israeli withdrawal." © AFP/Lebanese Prime Minister's Press Office/–

"We will continue mobilizing our political and diplomatic efforts to secure a complete Israeli withdrawal from the south," he said in Zawtar al-Gharbiya, a village in the country's south.

Israeli forces were previously present on the outskirts of the village as Jerusalem continued to pommel the country with brutal strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Salam visited the town a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun met with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, where he "stressed the urgent need for a full Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory."

Under a US-sponsored agreement signed last month, Lebanon's army must disarm Hezbollah and the Israeli military is to withdraw from "pilot zones" where Lebanese forces will subsequently deploy.

Hezbollah has repeatedly rejected the agreement and refuses to lay down its weapons.

Meanwhile, Lebanon's military said on Tuesday that Israeli forces "opened fire" near troops deploying at Zawtar al-Gharbiya.

The Israeli military said it had only fired "warning shots into the air" after Lebanese soldiers entered an area that was "not part of the pilot area."